SBI Securities launches app with 'Women's Mode': Check features

You get a dashboard with curated investment baskets plus learning resources and easy access to women-focused investment themes. The app offers options-trading tools such as Option Chain and Options Arena.

Special brokerage plan for women

The app lists ₹20 per order for cash intraday, offers E-margin with up to four times buying power and 0% interest for 23 trading days, and includes a special brokerage plan;

users should review plan details for specifics on delivery and derivatives charges, making it budget-friendly if you're looking to start or grow your investments.

SBI Securities hopes this move will help more women confidently build their wealth.