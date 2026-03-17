SBI Securities launches app with 'Women's Mode': Check features
SBI Securities just rolled out "Women's Mode" on its app, aiming to make investing simpler and more personal for women.
Built after talking to over 6,000 female investors, this feature is part of the Infinity8 platform and puts women's needs at the center.
Dashboard with curated investment baskets
You get a dashboard with curated investment baskets plus learning resources and easy access to women-focused investment themes.
The app offers options-trading tools such as Option Chain and Options Arena.
Special brokerage plan for women
The app lists ₹20 per order for cash intraday, offers E-margin with up to four times buying power and 0% interest for 23 trading days, and includes a special brokerage plan;
users should review plan details for specifics on delivery and derivatives charges, making it budget-friendly if you're looking to start or grow your investments.
SBI Securities hopes this move will help more women confidently build their wealth.