SBI shares fall 3% in 3 days, LIC feels pinch
Business
SBI shares slipped 3% to a four-week low on Friday, pulling the bank's market value down by about ₹30,000 crore.
This marks the third straight day of losses for India's biggest lender.
LIC's stake under pressure as SBI loses ₹30,000 crore
LIC, SBI's top institutional investor with a 9.23% stake, feels the pinch as recent gains from the March 2025-February 2026 rally have been partly trimmed.
Just months ago, SBI was riding high as India's second-most valuable bank; now those wins are fading fast.
Global tensions and rising bond yields create storm for banks
Rising bond yields and inflationary pressures driven by global tensions (higher oil prices) and elevated government borrowing have put pressure on banks like SBI.
Delays in RBI rate cuts aren't helping either, making it a rough week for investors.