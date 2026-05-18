SBI staff plan 2 day strike over staffing and mis-selling
Heads up: SBI staff across India are planning a two-day strike on May 25 and 26.
Their main issues? They want more hiring for support roles, better staffing overall, and an end to the pressure to mis-sell insurance products.
The strike is being organized by their main staff federation, and workmen-category employees will participate under provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act.
Dharna drew over 100 SBI employees
This move comes after a string of protests, including a recent dharna where over 100 employees gathered to share their frustrations.
Union leaders say management isn't sticking to agreements and that workers are being pushed into selling unsuitable insurance just to meet business targets.
Leading up to the strike, staff have been wearing protest badges, staging lunchtime rallies, spreading their message online, and even planning candle marches.