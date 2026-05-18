SBI staff plan 2 day strike over staffing and mis-selling Business May 18, 2026

Heads up: SBI staff across India are planning a two-day strike on May 25 and 26.

Their main issues? They want more hiring for support roles, better staffing overall, and an end to the pressure to mis-sell insurance products.

The strike is being organized by their main staff federation, and workmen-category employees will participate under provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act.