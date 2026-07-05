SBI to recruit 1,500 probationary officers, applications close July 8

SBI hired over 25,000 last year

In 2025-26 (last financial year), SBI hired 25,633 people (4,640 officers, 19,340 associates, 1,653 contractual staff). Attrition was about 0.97% in 2025-26.

Women now make up 28.54% of the domestic workforce and hold 24% of managerial roles and 8.55% of senior leadership positions.

The bank is also investing in specialized talent for areas like IT and data analytics as it adapts to new challenges in banking.