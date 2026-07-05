SBI to recruit 1,500 probationary officers, applications close July 8
Business
SBI just announced it's recruiting 1,500 probationary officers this year, with applications open until July 8.
This move is part of the bank's plan to keep up with business growth, and the process wraps up by December.
If you're looking for a stable banking job, this could be your shot.
SBI hired over 25,000 last year
In 2025-26 (last financial year), SBI hired 25,633 people (4,640 officers, 19,340 associates, 1,653 contractual staff). Attrition was about 0.97% in 2025-26.
Women now make up 28.54% of the domestic workforce and hold 24% of managerial roles and 8.55% of senior leadership positions.
The bank is also investing in specialized talent for areas like IT and data analytics as it adapts to new challenges in banking.