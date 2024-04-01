Next Article

SBI alert: Net banking, YONO, UPI services face outage today

By Mudit Dube 02:24 pm Apr 01, 202402:24 pm

What's the story The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a temporary suspension of several online services today i.e April 1, 2024. According to the bank's alert, this interruption is due to their year-end closing activities. SBI's internet banking, YONO Lite, YONO Business Web & Mobile App, and UPI services will be unavailable between 12:20 pm IST and 3:20 pm IST. However, certain services like UPI Lite and ATM will continue to function as usual during this period.

Fee revision

SBI revises annual maintenance charges for debit cards

Separately, SBI has also revised the annual maintenance charges for various types of its debit cards. The updated charges, effective from today, apply to a range of cards including Classic, Silver, Global, Contactless, Yuva, Gold, Combo and Platinum Debit Cards. Furthermore, the bank will also revise costs related to issuing and replacing these debit cards.

Policy changes

SBI modifies select credit card policies

SBI has made modifications to select credit card policies, effective from today. As one of India's leading commercial banks in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers and employees; SBI plays a significant role in the home loans and auto loans market. Its digital platform YONO has over 7.05 crore registered users and has granted pre-approved personal loans amounting to ₹8,428 crores during Q3 FY24.