SBI used AI to underwrite nearly ₹1L/cr MSME loans 2025-26
Business
SBI used artificial intelligence to underwrite nearly ₹1 lakh crore in loans to micro, small, and medium businesses during 2025-26,
Announced by SBI's Managing Director Rama Mohan Rao Amara at the FIBAC event, these loans reached both new and existing customers.
SBI automates checks and flags risk
AI now helps SBI process a big chunk of checks (up to ₹10,000) automatically, speeding things up and cutting down on errors.
The bank also uses AI analytics to spot early signs of risky loans, making life easier for staff and improving customer satisfaction.