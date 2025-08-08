SBI's Q1 profit jumps 12% to ₹19,160cr
SBI just posted a solid net profit of ₹19,160 crore for April-June 2025, up 12.5% from last year.
The bank pulled this off thanks to more interest income and stronger operating profits, even as the overall banking scene remains competitive.
Loans surge, but profit margin slips
SBI saw its total loans jump by nearly 12%, with retail lending (think: home and personal loans) leading the way.
Corporate loans also grew, but not as fast.
Despite all this action, the bank's net interest income barely changed because its profit margin on loans slipped a bit.
Bad loans drop, risk coverage improves
On the bright side, SBI cleaned up its books—bad loans dropped by over 7%, and both key NPA ratios improved.
Plus, with a higher capital adequacy ratio and solid risk coverage in place, SBI looks better prepared to handle any bumps ahead.