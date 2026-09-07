SC quashes ₹363cr GST demand against Vodafone Idea

The GST proceedings against VMSL stemmed from the sale of its telecom tower business as a going concern.

On November 13, 2017, VMSL had signed an agreement with ATC Telecom Infrastructure to sell its entire tower business on a slump-sale basis.

Later, on August 30, 2018, the company merged with Vodafone India Ltd and Idea Cellular under an NCLT order.

The merger was also communicated to GST authorities when Idea Cellular's GST registration was amended.