SC to hear plea seeking regulation of airfares tomorrow
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India will hear a petition on September 7, demanding regulatory guidelines to control the "unpredictable fluctuations" in airfares and ancillary charges by private airlines. The case is scheduled to be heard by a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The petition has been filed by social activist S Laxminarayan, who wants an independent regulator for transparency and passenger protection across the civil aviation sector.
Regulatory progress
Centre fast-tracking framing of rules under new aviation law
On August 17, the Indian government informed the Supreme Court that it is fast-tracking the framing of rules under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024.
The move aims to modernize India's aviation sector and will be finalized within three weeks.
The draft rules were submitted to the bench in a sealed cover with a note that some final discussions are still ongoing.
Regulatory concerns
Airlines charging exorbitant fares under current rules: Petition
Senior advocate Ravindra Srivastava, representing Laxminarayanan, questioned the "lack of willingness" on the part of authorities and the effectiveness of existing mechanisms.
He argued that airlines are charging exorbitant fares under current rules.
On July 13, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to submit rules framed under Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024 in a sealed cover, regardless of their placement before Parliament.
Airfare concerns
'Rationalize airfares, provide relief to passengers'
During a hearing on May 15, the apex court had called for some rationalization of airfares and asked the Centre to provide relief to passengers.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was representing the Centre in this case, had said that the new enactment of 2024 came into force in January 2025 and rules were being prepared.
Airfare exploitation
Court's intervention on 'unpredictable fluctuations' in airfares
On November 17 last year, the Supreme Court sought responses from the Centre and others on Laxminarayanan's plea.
During a January hearing, it said it would intervene in "unpredictable fluctuations" in airfares and flagged exorbitant rises during festivals as "exploitation."
The court had asked both the Centre and Directorate General of Civil Aviation to respond to this plea.