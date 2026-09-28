SC to hear PIL against UPI-MDR charges today

The new MDR framework proposes a 0.4% fee on UPI transactions over ₹2,000 made to merchants. The charge will be capped at ₹300 for transactions of ₹75,000 and above.

However, person-to-person (P2P) UPI transfers will remain free of charge regardless of the transaction value.

Notably, P2P transactions account for 37% of UPI's transaction volume and 70% of its transaction value.