ScaleOps raises $130 million to upgrade software managing AI compute
Business
ScaleOps, a fast-growing New York startup, just landed $130 million in fresh funding led by Insight Partners (with Lightspeed and NFX joining in).
Their main goal: to upgrade software that automatically manages and reallocates computing power for AI, helping companies cut their cloud bills by up to 80%.
ScaleOps sees more than 450% growth
Co-founded in 2022 by Yodar Shafrir, the company has seen more than 450% year-over-year growth. Big names like Adobe and Salesforce already use their platform.
With the new capital, ScaleOps plans to more than triple its headcount by year-end and keep building out its smart, autonomous tools for handling all those heavy-duty AI workloads.