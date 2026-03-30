ScaleOps raises $130 million to upgrade software managing AI compute

ScaleOps sees more than 450% growth

Co-founded in 2022 by Yodar Shafrir, the company has seen more than 450% year-over-year growth. Big names like Adobe and Salesforce already use their platform.

With the new capital, ScaleOps plans to more than triple its headcount by year-end and keep building out its smart, autonomous tools for handling all those heavy-duty AI workloads.