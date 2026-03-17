Scaler's new AI program blends business with tech skills

Scaler just rolled out a new 12-month online postgraduate program (PGP) in business and artificial intelligence, designed for working professionals who want to level up into leadership roles. Backed by a ₹50 crore investment over two years, the course was recently introduced and aims to bridge business with hands-on AI skills.

Curriculum overview The curriculum kicks off with basics like structured thinking and Excel, then moves into four months of business management—covering strategy, finance, marketing, and operations.

You'll dive into AI foundations next, spend three months specializing in AI applications, and finish with real-world projects automating business workflows.

Who created the course? Created by experts from BCG, ISB, and Fortune 500 companies, this program is all about using AI to solve actual business problems.

No coding experience required: you get lifetime access to all modules and updates.