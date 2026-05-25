Scapia raises $63 million to expand services in India, boost AI

Scapia bookings jump, hires and partnerships

The company has seen flight bookings jump five to six times and hotel stays soar eight times in the past year, especially from smaller cities.

With new hires planned in tech and design, plus partnerships like co-branded credit cards offering zero foreign exchange fees and airport perks, Scapia wants to build an all-in-one travel ecosystem that makes trips smoother (and maybe a bit more rewarding) for everyone.