Scapia raises $63 million to expand services in India, boost AI
Business
Scapia, a startup blending travel perks with smart financial tools, just raised $63 million in fresh funding.
Led by General Catalyst with backing from Peak XV Partners and Z47, this round will help Scapia reach more users across India, upgrade its offerings, and ramp up its AI-powered features.
Scapia bookings jump, hires and partnerships
The company has seen flight bookings jump five to six times and hotel stays soar eight times in the past year, especially from smaller cities.
With new hires planned in tech and design, plus partnerships like co-branded credit cards offering zero foreign exchange fees and airport perks, Scapia wants to build an all-in-one travel ecosystem that makes trips smoother (and maybe a bit more rewarding) for everyone.