Scripbox buys New Delhi's Bluechip Capital to expand advisory services
Business
Scripbox, a Bengaluru-based wealth management platform, just picked up New Delhi's Bluechip Capital in a move to grow its client base and upgrade its advisory services.
The deal's price tag isn't public, but all Bluechip employees and clients will become part of the Scripbox ecosystem.
Bluechip built trust under Ravi Kohli
Bluechip Capital has built lasting client connections under Ravi Kohli for three decades.
Scripbox says it wants to keep that trust going while helping with succession planning in the industry.
CEO Atul Singhal shared, "We want to be the most trusted partner for that transition."
Scripbox itself started in 2012 and has raised $84 million from big investors like Accel and Nippon Life Insurance.