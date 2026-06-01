Scripbox buys New Delhi's Bluechip Capital to expand advisory services

Bluechip built trust under Ravi Kohli

Bluechip Capital has built lasting client connections under Ravi Kohli for three decades.

Scripbox says it wants to keep that trust going while helping with succession planning in the industry.

CEO Atul Singhal shared, "We want to be the most trusted partner for that transition."

Scripbox itself started in 2012 and has raised $84 million from big investors like Accel and Nippon Life Insurance.