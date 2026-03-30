SEBI and Google to launch Play Store verified trading badges

SEBI removed 66 fake trading apps

Fake trading apps have been a big problem, so SEBI has already taken down 66 of them and scrubbed more than 130,000 harmful pages.

They're also pushing Google to use AI to catch misleading financial influencers.

As SEBI's chairman put it, fighting scams needs teamwork from everyone involved.

Their advice? Always pause, verify the app or platform before investing, and then proceed carefully: smart moves for anyone thinking about putting money into stocks online.