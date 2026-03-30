SEBI and Google to launch Play Store verified trading badges
SEBI is teaming up with Google to launch verified badges on the Play Store for legit stock trading apps, making it easier to spot safe platforms.
Right now, around 600 SEBI-registered broker apps will get these badges, with more expected soon, so you can invest with a bit more peace of mind.
SEBI removed 66 fake trading apps
Fake trading apps have been a big problem, so SEBI has already taken down 66 of them and scrubbed more than 130,000 harmful pages.
They're also pushing Google to use AI to catch misleading financial influencers.
As SEBI's chairman put it, fighting scams needs teamwork from everyone involved.
Their advice? Always pause, verify the app or platform before investing, and then proceed carefully: smart moves for anyone thinking about putting money into stocks online.