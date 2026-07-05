SEBI and NISM to introduce joint certification for fund distributors
SEBI and the National Institute of Securities Markets are working to introduce a joint certification exam for people who want to distribute mutual funds and specialized investment funds (SIFs).
Announced at the 17th Mutual Fund Summit in New Delhi, this move is all about raising the bar for professional standards among distributors.
Amarjeet Singh urges goal-focused investing
SEBI Whole Time Member Amarjeet Singh highlighted that mutual funds help everyday investors access professionally managed portfolios with built-in diversification.
The new certification aims to make sure distributors really understand these products.
Singh also pointed out how SIFs have grown fast since 2025, now managing over ₹13,500 crore across thousands of investor accounts.
Plus, SEBI's Life Cycle Funds framework encourages goal-focused investing, so Singh advises investors to stick to their financial goals and not get distracted by market noise on social media.