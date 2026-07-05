SEBI and NISM to introduce joint certification for fund distributors

Amarjeet Singh urges goal-focused investing

SEBI Whole Time Member Amarjeet Singh highlighted that mutual funds help everyday investors access professionally managed portfolios with built-in diversification.

The new certification aims to make sure distributors really understand these products.

Singh also pointed out how SIFs have grown fast since 2025, now managing over ₹13,500 crore across thousands of investor accounts.

Plus, SEBI's Life Cycle Funds framework encourages goal-focused investing, so Singh advises investors to stick to their financial goals and not get distracted by market noise on social media.