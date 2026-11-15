SEBI announces AI and ML guidelines to secure financial markets
SEBI is rolling out fresh moves to make financial markets safer from cyber threats.
This means regular security checks, faster fixes for any weak spots, and new guidelines for using AI and machine learning in finance.
The announcement came from SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey at the India International Trade Fair.
SEBI mandates AI oversight and transparency
The upcoming rules will keep humans in charge of big decisions made by AI and require companies to be open about how they use tech like AI and machine learning.
SEBI is also building a stronger response plan for cyber incidents and looking into future risks from quantum computing.
Plus, they're developing tools like their Sudarshan tool and making it easier for startups to access public markets, while keeping investors informed about possible risks.