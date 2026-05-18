SEBI announces AI trading rules to protect India's financial systems
SEBI is gearing up to launch new rules for AI-driven trading after seeing both the upsides and risks of artificial intelligence in the finance world.
Announced by SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Monday, the move is all about protecting India's financial systems from cyber threats as AI becomes more common in trading.
SEBI rolls out Project Jagrook campaign
Alongside these new rules, SEBI is rolling out Project Jagrook, an AI-powered campaign to help investors stay alert and informed.
The regulator will also issue safety advisories for companies, focusing on better verification steps and quick software updates.
Pandey encouraged asset managers to promote regulated products like mutual funds and reminded everyone that foreign investment flows are still tied to global trends, even as AI shakes things up.