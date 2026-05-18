SEBI announces AI trading rules to protect India's financial systems

SEBI rolls out Project Jagrook campaign

Alongside these new rules, SEBI is rolling out Project Jagrook, an AI-powered campaign to help investors stay alert and informed.

The regulator will also issue safety advisories for companies, focusing on better verification steps and quick software updates.

Pandey encouraged asset managers to promote regulated products like mutual funds and reminded everyone that foreign investment flows are still tied to global trends, even as AI shakes things up.