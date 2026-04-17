SEBI approves AMCs as Lakshya AMC hires benchmark founding members

Mutual fund assets hit 73.73L/cr

Alongside Lakshya, AlphaGrep Mutual Fund, and Abakkus Asset Manager are joining in, potentially changing how young investors approach mutual funds.

The industry has more than doubled its assets in five years (now at ₹73.73 lakh crore), thanks in part to a surge in SIPs: March alone saw ₹32,087 crore invested through almost 10 crore accounts.

With more fintech and AI-driven players entering, the space could get even more interesting for first-time and tech-savvy investors.