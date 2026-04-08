SEBI bans transfer of pre-IPO pledged shares during lock-in

Depositories automate IPO pledged shares tagging

Depositories have upgraded their systems so these rules kick in automatically, even after a pledge ends.

Companies going public now need to update their official documents and let everyone involved know about the changes.

SEBI made this call after hearing that pledged shares by non-promoters were creating compliance challenges around the six-month lock-in when pledging shares before an IPO.

The goal? Make things more transparent and fair for all investors.