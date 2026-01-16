SEBI chief says weak IPO disclosures are slowing down fundraising

Pandey wants companies to give sharper details about things like risk factors, why they think they're worth a certain amount, and exactly what they'll do with the money raised. He also said business models should be easier to understand—with transparent revenue streams and cost breakdowns—so investors know what they're getting into.

SEBI's push for better transparency

SEBI has called for sharper disclosures and greater clarity in IPO documents; the source does not state that new rules have been tightened or that specific limits and mandatory third-party checks have been imposed.

Plus, SEBI has agreed to NSE's settlement proposal in principle, and the settlement application is being processed by the regulator's committees; the matter had been delaying the exchange's own IPO ambitions for nearly a decade.