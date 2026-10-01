SEBI clears Carlsberg India IPO with 3 other approvals
Business
SEBI has just given the go-ahead for Carlsberg India's IPO, along with three other companies, hinting that India's primary market is seeing strong activity despite volatility in broader equity markets.
Even with tricky market conditions, more than 50 firms filed to go public last month, so there's clearly a lot of buzz among businesses looking to grow.
Carlsberg India could raise ₹6,600-6,700cr
Carlsberg India could raise up to $700 million, or about ₹6,600-6,700 crore.
The other approved IPOs, Matangi Rubber, Ujin Pharma, and TMC Transformer, have different planned uses of proceeds.
Looks like more companies are ready to take the leap into public markets!