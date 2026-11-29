SEBI gives IPO nod to 8 companies
What's the story
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the initial public offering (IPO) plans of eight companies. The list includes Vedanta Group's Sterlite Electric Ltd and Ananya Birla-led Svatantra Microfin Ltd. The approval is a major milestone in the IPO journey, enabling these firms to go ahead with their proposed issues after fulfilling other regulatory requirements.
Additional approvals
Six other firms that got the go-ahead
The other six companies that have received SEBI's approval are Gaurik Fashions Ltd, Emerald Jewel Industry India Ltd, Beauty Garage Ltd, Noble Hygiene Ltd, MP Steel (India) Ltd, and Kataria Dhulchand Pannalal Jewellers Ltd.
These firms had filed their draft IPO documents between May and September.
The regulator issued observations to these companies between November 26 and 27.
IPO specifics
Sterlite Electric, Svatantra Microfin's IPO details
Sterlite Electric had submitted its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in October 2025.
The proposed issue includes a fresh issue of up to 1.6 crore equity shares and is expected to raise around ₹1,500 crore.
Meanwhile, Svatantra Microfin filed preliminary papers with SEBI in August for an IPO worth ₹3,000 crore.
This will include a fresh issue and an offer for sale (OFS) of equal amounts worth ₹1,500 crore each.
Upcoming offerings
Proposed issues of Gaurik Fashions, Beauty Garage, and Noble Hygiene
Gaurik Fashions's proposed IPO includes a fresh issue of 62 lakh shares and an OFS of 8 lakh shares by an existing investor.
Beauty Garage plans to raise up to ₹125 crore through a fresh issue and an OFS of up to 78.36 lakh shares by promoters.
Noble Hygiene intends to raise funds with a fresh issue worth up to ₹150 crore and an OFS of up to 1.55 crore equity shares by promoters and existing investors.
More offerings
MP Steel (India), Kataria Dhulchand Pannalal Jewellers's plans
MP Steel (India), which manufactures stainless-steel products, plans a fresh issue worth up to ₹95 crore and an OFS of over 23 lakh shares by promoters.
Jewelry retailer Kataria Dhulchand Pannalal Jewellers proposes a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to 1.6 crore.
These companies intend to use IPO proceeds mainly for business expansion, working capital needs, and debt repayment.