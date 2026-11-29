The other six companies that have received SEBI's approval are Gaurik Fashions Ltd, Emerald Jewel Industry India Ltd, Beauty Garage Ltd, Noble Hygiene Ltd, MP Steel (India) Ltd, and Kataria Dhulchand Pannalal Jewellers Ltd.

These firms had filed their draft IPO documents between May and September.

The regulator issued observations to these companies between November 26 and 27.