SEBI clears Prism IPO up to $800 million for Oyo parent
Business
Big news for Oyo fans: its parent company Prism just got the green light from SEBI to launch a massive IPO worth up to $800 million.
This move was backed by shareholders late last year and sets the stage for Prism to go public, marking a major milestone for the travel tech unicorn.
Updated prospectus set for early July
Prism will file its updated prospectus in early July, opening it up for public feedback and keeping an eye on market vibes before locking in listing dates.