SEBI clears Prism IPO up to $800 million for Oyo parent Business Jun 02, 2026

Big news for Oyo fans: its parent company Prism just got the green light from SEBI to launch a massive IPO worth up to $800 million.

This move was backed by shareholders late last year and sets the stage for Prism to go public, marking a major milestone for the travel tech unicorn.