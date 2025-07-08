SEBI clears WeWork India's IPO papers

Launched in 2017, WeWork India is now the country's top premium flexible workspace provider by revenue. With 68 centers across eight cities—including Mumbai , Bengaluru , and Gurgaon—and more than 100,000 desks, it's become a go-to spot for startups and anyone embracing hybrid work.

Who is handling the IPO?

WeWork India is run by CEO Karan Virwani and controlled by Embassy Group in Bengaluru.

Big names like JM Financial and ICICI Securities are managing the IPO process.

If all goes well with approvals and market conditions, you might see WeWork India debut on the stock market as early as September 2025.