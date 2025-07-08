Next Article
Major stock markets ascend as Trump delays tariffs
President Trump has pushed the deadline for his planned tariffs to August 1, giving countries like Japan and South Korea more time to work out trade deals.
After the news, Asian and European stock markets got a boost, but US markets stayed mixed as questions about future trade policies linger.
Trump threatens tariffs on over a dozen countries
Trump is threatening tariffs of 25% to 40% on over a dozen countries if no deals are reached by the new deadline—Japan and South Korea could face a 25% hit.
The extension offers more room for negotiations, though Trump hinted he might shift the date again if talks go well.
Meanwhile, investors are watching closely as market volatility continues.