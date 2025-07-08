Next Article
Tesla board urged to control Musk's political ambitions
Elon Musk's launch of the "American Party" has sparked concern among Tesla's board, especially after the move triggered a 7% drop in Tesla's stock—wiping out $68 billion.
Some fear Musk's political ambitions could distract him from leading Tesla, just as competition in self-driving tech heats up.
Board asks for CEO replacement in case of Musk's exit
Analyst Daniel Ives suggests the board should keep Musk focused by offering him a bigger stake in Tesla and setting clear time commitments for his role.
There's even talk of forming a committee to monitor his political activities.
Despite rumors about searching for a new CEO, both Musk and the board chair have denied any plans for a leadership change.