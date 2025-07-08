Reliance strategizes RCPL spin-off to revolutionize FMCG sector
Reliance Industries is carving out its FMCG brands into a new company, New Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (New RCPL), as part of its plan to go public.
The move got the green light from regulators in June 2024, with RIL keeping an 83.56% stake—setting the stage for focused growth and a future IPO.
FMCG brands like Independence, Velvette managed separately from retail
Popular brands like Campa (soft drinks), Independence (groceries), SIL (jams and sauces), Sosyo (regional drinks), Ravalgaon (confectionery), and Velvette (shampoos) will now be managed separately from Reliance's retail division.
This makes it easier for investors to track New RCPL's progress.
Plus, these products are already making waves by being 20-40% cheaper than rivals.
Reliance wants to double its FMCG revenue in next 2-3 years
Reliance wants to double its FMCG revenue in the next 2-3 years by expanding reach from one million to up to five million outlets.
They're investing ₹6,000-8,000 crore in new factories and testing out categories like biscuits and snacks—with help from partners like Sri Lanka's Maliban Biscuits—to fuel this rapid expansion.