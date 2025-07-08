Reliance strategizes RCPL spin-off to revolutionize FMCG sector Business Jul 08, 2025

Reliance Industries is carving out its FMCG brands into a new company, New Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (New RCPL), as part of its plan to go public.

The move got the green light from regulators in June 2024, with RIL keeping an 83.56% stake—setting the stage for focused growth and a future IPO.