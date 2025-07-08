Suhora and Orbital Sidekick partner for satellite imagery

Orbital Sidekick's satellites capture images in 472 spectral bands at an 8.3-meter resolution, letting users detect materials and details that regular satellites might miss. This means clearer, more frequent updates compared to public sources like EnMAP or PRISMA.

First Indian company to offer this data

With this move, Suhora becomes the first Indian company offering commercial wide-spectrum hyperspectral data—using a fleet of five GHOSt satellites.

It's a big step for industries like mining, energy, and environment that need sharper insights from above.