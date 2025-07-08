Suhora and Orbital Sidekick partner for satellite imagery
Suhora Technologies is partnering with US-based Orbital Sidekick to roll out high-tech hyperspectral satellite imagery in India.
By plugging Orbital Sidekick's data into Suhora's SPADE platform, they're making it easier to spot things like minerals and track environmental changes—all from space.
Why hyperspectral data is important
Orbital Sidekick's satellites capture images in 472 spectral bands at an 8.3-meter resolution, letting users detect materials and details that regular satellites might miss.
This means clearer, more frequent updates compared to public sources like EnMAP or PRISMA.
First Indian company to offer this data
With this move, Suhora becomes the first Indian company offering commercial wide-spectrum hyperspectral data—using a fleet of five GHOSt satellites.
It's a big step for industries like mining, energy, and environment that need sharper insights from above.