SEBI clears Zepto IPO after unlisted shares fall 30%

Zepto seeks ₹12,000 cr IPO

Zepto wants to raise up to ₹12,000 crore when it goes public between July and September 2026.

But it is facing a tough crowd: equity markets are weak thanks to global tensions and funding worries.

Plus, Zepto is up against heavy hitters like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart, who have bigger cash reserves and are spending big to grow.

All eyes are on Zepto's IPO to see if it can win over investors despite these challenges.