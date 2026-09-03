SEBI considers changing derivatives settlement after closing auction session feedback
Business
SEBI may be considering tweaking its method for settling derivative contracts, thanks to feedback on the recently launched Closing Auction Session (CAS).
CAS, which kicked off on August 3, 2026, sets the final prices of stocks in a 15-minute window. These prices are then used to settle derivatives.
SEBI consulting exchanges, BSE volumes down
After rolling out CAS, SEBI heard concerns about how derivative prices were being set.
They're now talking with exchanges and market players to fix these issues and will share proposed changes soon.
Meanwhile, BSE noticed trading volumes dropped by 10% to 20% since CAS began. BSE's CEO said it's likely because fewer people are trading during the 15-minute CAS window.