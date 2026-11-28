SEBI plans dedicated trading platform for pre-IPO shares
What's the story
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is considering the establishment of a dedicated trading platform for pre-initial public offering (IPO) shares. SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey revealed this during CNBC Awaaz's Market Mahakumbh event. He said more details about the plan will be shared through an upcoming consultation paper.
Platform details
Focus on investor protection, additional disclosures
Pandey clarified that the proposed trading platform would only be for companies preparing to go public.
It won't cover the entire unlisted market, which has lakhs of companies.
He also stressed that investor protection would be a major focus while designing this mechanism, with safeguards and additional disclosure requirements being worked out by SEBI.
Investor caution
SEBI's warning on gray market premium
The announcement comes just days after SEBI warned investors against relying on gray market premium (GMP) figures. The regulator described these as unofficial, unverified, and unregulated.
It also clarified that investors can't use SEBI or stock exchange grievance redressal mechanisms to settle disputes arising from such transactions.
This move is part of a wider effort by the regulator to protect investors in India's booming IPO market.
Onboarding process
Efforts to streamline foreign portfolio investor onboarding
SEBI is also looking to reduce the time taken for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to complete onboarding formalities from months to five business days.
This is part of a larger effort by the regulator to simplify regulations and deepen markets in support of economic growth.
Pandey had earlier outlined these four key priorities for SEBI: simplifying regulations, deepening markets, facilitating access for global investors, and expanding technology use while ensuring adequate safeguards.