SEBI may let employees invest in SIPs through salary deductions

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has proposed a new initiative to allow employees to invest in mutual funds through payroll deductions. The proposal is part of a larger consultation paper on allowing certain "third-party payments" in mutual funds under regulated conditions. Currently, mutual fund rules require investments to be made directly from the investor's own verified bank account to prevent fraud and misuse of investor funds.

New approach Proposed changes for employer deductions The proposed changes would allow employers to deduct Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) amounts from employees' salaries and invest them in mutual funds on their behalf. However, this would only be possible if the employees gave their explicit consent. The proposal suggests enabling third-party payments in select scenarios with safeguards, including payment for mutual fund units by an employer on behalf of its employees through payroll deduction.

Benefits Enhancing investment discipline and reducing SIP discontinuation rates SEBI and industry participants believe that payroll-linked SIPs could enhance investment discipline and reduce SIP discontinuation rates. This is because mutual fund SIPs often get stopped due to missed bank mandates, insufficient account balance, or investor reactions during volatile markets. Direct salary deduction could make contributions more regular and frictionless. The proposal is especially beneficial for first-time investors who may find manual SIP setup cumbersome.

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Safety measures Ensuring safety with strict documentation and audit trails The proposal also includes strict documentation, audit trails, and KYC checks to ensure safety. Money would go directly from the employer to the mutual fund company, with any withdrawals always landing back in the verified bank account of the investor. The facility would only be offered by regulated entities and employers meeting prescribed conditions. Employee participation would remain voluntary and require consent.

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