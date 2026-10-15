SEBI explores AI sandbox to test tech safely, protect investors

SEBI also wants to make it easier for companies to get listed and for regular folks to invest in corporate bonds.

Pandey mentioned updates to listing rules and a new framework that could make bond trading more accessible, including through online platforms.

Plus, with only 36% of investors feeling confident about their market knowledge (according to last year's survey), SEBI is pushing for better investor education and the second phase of its Demat 2.0 pilot, which will let people trade in the secondary market for tokenised corporate bonds.