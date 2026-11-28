Tata Steel gets 7-day extension for APL Apollo offer disclosure
What's the story
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has granted Tata Steel a seven-day extension to publish a detailed public statement regarding its open offer for up to 26% stake in APL Apollo Tubes Limited. The new deadline is December 8, according to a filing with the stock exchanges on Friday. The extension gives Tata Steel more time to fulfill the disclosure requirement but does not change the deadline for submitting the draft letter of offer to SEBI.
Offer management
Kotak Mahindra Capital is the manager for open offer
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited is the manager for the open offer.
The company informed stock exchanges about SEBI's approval after Tata Steel formally requested an extension.
Under the original timeline, Tata Steel was supposed to publish a detailed public statement in newspapers by December 1, as per SEBI's takeover regulations. However, this has now been extended to December 8.
Regulatory compliance
Last date for filing draft letter of offer remains unchanged
While Tata Steel has been given more time for the public announcement, the extension does not change its next regulatory submission deadline.
The company has to stick to December 8 for submitting the draft letter of offer to the market regulator.
The filing clearly stated that "The last date for filing the draft letter of offer with SEBI remains unchanged, i.e. December 8, 2026."
Investor assurance
SEBI Chairman addresses concerns on proposed transaction
The extension comes amid heightened scrutiny of the proposed Tata Steel-APL Apollo Tubes deal, especially its impact on minority shareholders.
SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey reassured investors on Friday while addressing questions about the proposed transaction.
He reiterated that "Our things are very clear because minority shareholders' interest is extremely important for us."
Pandey also stressed that SEBI takes minority shareholders' rights "very seriously."
Deal details
Deal worth ₹32,266 crore
Tata Steel had announced plans to acquire a maximum 52.38% stake in APL Apollo Tubes through a promoter stake acquisition and a mandatory open offer. The total deal is worth around ₹32,266 crore.
Its two main components are:
Promoter stake acquisition: Tata Steel will buy a 26.38% stake in APL Apollo Tubes from its promoter group for around ₹15,510.61 crore
Open offer to public shareholders: The company plans to buy an additional 26% stake for up to ₹16,755.66 crore.
Business transfer
Proposed integration to strengthen manufacturing footprint
Along with the share acquisition, Tata Steel plans to transfer its steel tubes and color-coated businesses to APL Apollo Tubes.
The two business transfers have a combined consideration of ₹28,000 crore.
The proposed integration is expected to strengthen the manufacturing footprint of the combined entity and expand its production capabilities.
After consolidation, the combined capacity for tubes and color-coated products is expected to reach 7.5 million tons per annum initially.