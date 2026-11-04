SEBI forms 18-member panel to update Innovators Growth Platform rules

Led by Srini Srinivasan and Prashanth Prakash, the group brings together people from startups, venture capital firms, and officials from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

They will review who can invest, how companies get listed, and what happens after listing.

The panel will also compare India's rules with global standards to suggest changes that keep things fair but open more doors for innovation-led businesses.

Right now, the IGP has continued to see limited market interest, so there is lots of room for improvement.