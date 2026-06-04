SEBI framework lets brokers offer retail algo strategies from ₹5,000

SEBI mandates order tagging, exchange surveillance

SEBI now requires brokers to get exchange approval for their algorithms, tag every order for audits, and keep an eye on APIs and complaints.

Exchanges will monitor everything with testing and surveillance.

With these rules in place, brokers like HDFC Securities, Motilal Oswal, Angel One, 5paisa, and even Groww are in the mix with fresh offerings.

According to Mohit Bhandari (Stratzy CEO), algo trades make complex strategies easier for retail traders; Puneet Maheshwari of Upstox said the algorithmic trading landscape is becoming increasingly competitive and anticipated a significant shift in trading volumes toward algorithmic strategies over the next two years.