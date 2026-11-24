SEBI initiates prosecution against Ketan Parekh in front-running case
What's the story
The Securities and Exchange Board of India(SEBI) has initiated a prosecution case against stock market operator Ketan Parekh. The case stems from allegations of non-compliance with an interim order in a long-running front-running scheme. The prosecution has been filed before the special SEBI court in Mumbai and is expected to come up for hearing soon. Front-running is an unethical practice where brokers trade stocks based on advance knowledge of pending orders from their clients, leading to unfair profits.
Scheme details
Allegations of front-running scheme and illegal gains
In its ex-parte order dated January 2, 2025, SEBI alleged that Parekh and Singapore-based Rohit Salgaocar were involved in a front-running scheme.
They allegedly used advance information about large trades from a foreign fund house to make illegal gains of around ₹66 crore.
On November 20, the special court under the SEBI Act rejected Parekh's application seeking permission for a 91-day trip abroad.
Disgorgement non-compliance
Separate prosecution case for failing to deposit illegal gains
Separately, SEBI has also filed a prosecution case against Parekh and Salgaocar for failing to deposit ₹27 crore in alleged illegal gains. The regulator had directed them to disgorge this amount.
"Since neither the disgorgement order has been complied with nor challenged before any forum, SEBI was left with no option but to file a prosecution complaint," a source aware of the case told Moneycontrol.
Intermediary role
Salgaocar's role as an intermediary in front-running scheme
SEBI alleged that Salgaocar, a Singapore resident and director and authorized signatory of Strait Crossing Pte Ltd (SCPL), acted as an intermediary for a large overseas institutional investor.
He allegedly facilitated its trades in Indian securities and shared non-public information about stocks, quantities, and timing of impending trades with Parekh.
Through SCPL, Salgaocar had referral agreements with Motilal Oswal Financial Services and Nuvama Wealth Management (formerly Edelweiss Securities).
Scheme orchestration
Parekh's alleged orchestration of the front-running scheme
SEBI alleged that Parekh orchestrated the front-running scheme by using information from Salgaocar to pass on trading instructions to associates and other entities.
He allegedly built positions in various stocks through a network of associates, mainly in Kolkata, while keeping himself outside direct regulatory scrutiny.
Notably, Parekh was previously banned from the securities market for 14 years for his involvement in the 2000 stock market scam.