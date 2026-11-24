In its ex-parte order dated January 2, 2025, SEBI alleged that Parekh and Singapore-based Rohit Salgaocar were involved in a front-running scheme.

They allegedly used advance information about large trades from a foreign fund house to make illegal gains of around ₹66 crore.

On November 20, the special court under the SEBI Act rejected Parekh's application seeking permission for a 91-day trip abroad.