SEBI is using AI to watch over stock market
SEBI (India's market watchdog) is bringing in artificial intelligence to level up how it watches over the stock market.
Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey shared that tech like AI will help make surveillance, risk management, and transparency way stronger—plus keep investors more aware.
Real-time tracking of shady stuff
SEBI is using AI for real-time tracking of shady stuff like insider trading, fake investment tips from influencers, and misleading ads.
Instead of just reacting after something goes wrong, they want to catch problems earlier and scan ads for rule-breaking automatically.
Looking at cyber security audits
SEBI is also using AI to look at cyber security audits.
This should help spot weak points in companies' systems and flag risks faster—important as India's markets get bigger and face new challenges.
The goal: smarter oversight without slowing down growth.