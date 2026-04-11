SEBI launches SUPCOMS, e-adjudication and C-SAC for faster secure regulation
Business
SEBI just launched three new tech platforms, SUPCOMS, an e-adjudication portal, and C-SAC, to make its regulatory work faster and more secure.
SUPCOMS is now the main hub for all communication with SEBI, replacing scattered emails with a single, organized platform.
The e-adjudication portal lets people handle official notices and hearings online, making the process much smoother.
C-SAC uses AI on cyber audits
C-SAC uses AI to scan cyber audit reports and spot risks and compliance gaps early on, helping SEBI keep things safe in the finance world.
By cutting down on paperwork and manual tasks, these updates are meant to make life easier for everyone who deals with SEBI—and show that the regulator is serious about keeping up with tech.