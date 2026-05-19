SEBI may drop research analysts' institutional call recording requirement
Business
Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) might soon make life easier for research analysts by dropping the rule that forces them to record calls with institutional investors.
The idea is to cut down on paperwork and hassle but still keep investors protected.
Analysts must save records 5 years
Right now, analysts have to save all client chats, emails, and calls for at least five years. This was mainly meant to help investors stay safe.
But industry groups pointed out that big institutional investors are pretty savvy. They can judge research on their own and don't need as much oversight.
If SEBI goes ahead, it'll mean less red tape for analysts without compromising investor safety.