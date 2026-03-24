SEBI might allow gift cards for mutual fund investments

SEBI is thinking about letting people send digital "gift cards" that can be used to invest in mutual funds, kind of like sending someone money, but it has to go into investments. The idea is to make investing more accessible and maybe even get new folks interested.

How the gift cards will work You could load these cards only via Indian bank transfers or UPI, and they'd be valid for one year.

If you get one, you can turn it into mutual fund units: recipients can use it to subscribe to mutual fund units.

All transactions will be tracked across different platforms so things stay transparent.

Investment limits and restrictions You can only invest up to ₹50,000 per year through these cards.

If a Gift PPI redemption would push an investor past the ₹50,000 per financial year limit, the transaction will be rejected and the PPI face value refunded to the issuer's escrow account.