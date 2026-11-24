SEBI moves to end IPO GMP
What's the story
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued an advisory asking registered intermediaries and market participants to stop publishing Grey Market Premium (GMP) figures. The regulator flagged concerns over the risks associated with relying on an unregulated market that operates outside the regulatory framework. The advisory was issued on November 23, highlighting that unregulated pre-listing premium figures for upcoming IPOs were being widely published across various platforms.
Investor caution
What are GMPs
SEBI has warned investors that GMPs are "unofficial, unverified and unregulated."
The regulator stressed that transactions occur before shares are officially listed on recognized stock exchanges.
It further clarified these deals are executed outside the exchange framework without any regulatory oversight or settlement guarantee for investor protection.
There is also no formal price-discovery process involved in these transactions.
Market integrity
Their publication may be detrimental to investor interests
The regulator has expressed concerns over the way these figures are presented and the reliance investors may place on them for investment decisions.
The publication of such pre-listing premium figures "may be detrimental to the interests of investors," SEBI said. It could also violate core principles of transparency and accountability in securities markets.
To protect investor interests while maintaining market integrity, SEBI has advised against publishing or displaying GMP figures across all platforms.
Transaction warning
What investors should do
SEBI has advised investors not to treat GMP as an indicator of a stock's listing price or post-listing returns.
The regulator also warned against participating in GMP-linked transactions, which are completely outside the regulatory framework.
It has further advised investors to conduct IPO transactions only through SEBI-registered intermediaries and authorized platforms.
This is to ensure that they are protected from potential disputes arising from gray market transactions, which are not covered by formal regulatory systems.
Protection gap
Absence of grievance redressal mechanisms
SEBI's advisory also highlights the absence of investor protection and grievance redressal mechanisms for GMP-linked transactions.
The regulator said that if any dispute arises from or in connection with a GMP transaction, investors won't have access to any regulatory benefits provided by the formal securities market.
These include investor protection measures under SEBI or stock exchange jurisdiction, as well as grievance redressal mechanisms operated by stock exchanges.