SEBI mulls allowing gift cards for mutual fund investments

Things to know about the new system

Each card can hold up to ₹10,000 and has to be used within a year.

You can't reload them or turn them into cash, but if needed, the money can go back to the original account with your OK.

There's an annual cap of ₹50,000 per mutual fund per financial year on total subscriptions made via e-wallets, Gift PPIs and cash.

The whole system is designed with security and compliance in mind, hoping to nudge more people toward smart investing instead of just traditional gifts.