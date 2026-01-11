NSE IPO approval likely this month, says SEBI chief

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is nearing the final stages of granting a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the National Stock Exchange (NSE) 's long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) . This was revealed by SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey during an interview with news agency ANI. He said, "I think we are at a very advanced stage of issuing the NOC for the NSE IPO, possibly within this month."

IPO timeline NSE's IPO journey and regulatory challenges The NSE has been seeking approval for its IPO for years, after a series of governance lapses and controversies. The exchange first submitted its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in December 2016. However, the process was delayed due to regulatory actions over alleged preferential access to its algorithmic trading platform. In August 2024, NSE re-applied to SEBI for a fresh NOC for its public issue.

Compliance actions NSE resolves regulatory issues and implements corrective measures In October 2024, the NSE resolved the Trading Access Point (TAP) architecture and network connectivity case by paying a penalty of ₹643 crore. The case involved alleged shortcomings in addressing cases where certain high-frequency traders exploited system access. Since then, Pandey said, the NSE has taken several corrective measures such as senior management changes, board restructuring, compliance framework strengthening and resolving past regulatory issues.

Digital monitoring SEBI's efforts to ensure accountability on digital platforms Pandey also spoke about SEBI's efforts to ensure accountability on digital platforms. He said the regulator has been closely monitoring social media for violations related to securities markets. "One of the ways that we are doing it is through looking at social media, and wherever we find transgression, we are asking the platforms to take it down," he said. So far, over 1 lakh takedowns have been executed in recent months.

AI tool AI Sudarshan: SEBI's tool to detect market violations A major part of this effort is AI Sudarshan, an artificial intelligence (AI) tool developed by SEBI to identify misleading or illegal market-related content online. The system helps the regulator detect violations and take prompt action. Pandey also addressed the rise in fraud cases involving misuse of SEBI's name and logo, saying the regulator has stepped up coordination with law enforcement agencies across states.