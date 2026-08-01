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Home / News / Business News / Market timings change from August 3: Everything you should know
Market timings change from August 3: Everything you should know
The CAS will affect F&O traders significantly

Market timings change from August 3: Everything you should know

By Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 01, 2026
11:26 am
What's the story

In a major overhaul, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will introduce a new Closing Auction Session (CAS) from August 3. The change is aimed at improving price discovery for eligible Futures & Options (F&O) stocks. The CAS will replace the current Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP)-based closing mechanism with an auction-based system, affecting F&O traders, brokers, institutional investors, and passive funds significantly.

Market impact

Major structural change in equity markets

The introduction of CAS marks a major structural change in India's equity markets.

While long-term investors may not see much difference in their daily investing, the new framework is expected to have a bigger impact on F&O traders, brokers, institutional investors, and passive funds.

The new system will extend equity derivatives trading by 10 minutes, resulting in different closing times for different market segments.

Trading schedule

New closing times for different market segments

Under the new system, there will be three different closing times for different market segments.

Non-F&O stocks will continue to trade till 3:30pm as before. However, cash market trading of F&O stocks will end at 3:15pm and transition into CAS till 3:35pm.

For stock and index F&O, trading will continue till 3:40pm with a post-close session from 3:50pm to 4:00pm.

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Auction process

CAS will have a structured timeline

The new auction process under CAS will follow a structured timeline.

From 3:15pm to 3:20pm there will be a transition from Continuous Trading Session (CTS) to CAS and reference price calculation.

This will be followed by placing of market and limit orders from 3:20pm to 3:25pm.

Only limit orders will be allowed between 3:25pm and 3:30pm during which market orders can't be modified or canceled with random order-entry closure between these timings.

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Price discovery

Improving price discovery

With the introduction of CAS, all buy and sell orders will be pooled together and matched at a single equilibrium price.

This will become the official closing price for eligible F&O stocks.

This approach is expected to improve price discovery by reflecting the combined demand and supply from all market participants, instead of prices from trades executed at different times.

Trading advantages

Extended trading session under CAS welcomed

The extended trading session under CAS gives derivatives traders more time to hedge open positions, adjust trades after the cash market auction, exit intraday positions, and manage expiry-day volatility.

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath has welcomed this change as it could improve price discovery and make execution of large trades more efficient.

He explained that passive funds tracking benchmark indices often execute large trades near market close to match index levels, and those transactions can move stock prices while being executed.

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