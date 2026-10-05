SEBI plans 30-minute VWAP replacing CAS for derivatives settlement

SEBI is planning a big switch in how it settles prices for derivatives, following concerns over sharp price swings on expiration days.

The current method, called the Closing Auction Session (CAS), could stop being used to calculate derivatives settlement prices for at least a year.

Instead, SEBI wants to use the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the final 30 minutes of trading, hoping this will reduce sharp expiry-day swings.