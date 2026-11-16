SEBI plans new checks to crack down on 'dabba trading'
What's the story
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is considering the introduction of biometric authentication and geotagging for trading terminals. The move, which is being discussed with the Industry Standards Forum (ISF), aims to prevent unauthorized access and illegal off-market trading, also known as 'dabba trading.' The proposal comes as part of a broader effort to enhance accountability among those authorized to use these terminals.
Terminal control
Proposed measures to enhance accountability
SEBI thinks that only the dealer should be able to operate the terminal and the location of such use should be fixed and tracked.
The proposed measures would complement an existing regulatory framework that already restricts who can operate trading terminals and where they can be located.
This is part of SEBI's broader strategy to curb dabba trading and enhance accountability among authorized users.
Regulatory measures
Regulatory framework on terminal usage
Under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Stock Brokers) Regulations, 1992, brokers can be fined for allowing unauthorized use of trading terminals.
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has also issued several circulars over the years to prevent terminal misuse.
These rules mandate that trading terminals should be located at a broker's main or branch office or at the office of its registered authorized person (AP).
Circular guidelines
NSE's May 2023 circular on CTCL terminals
A May 2023 NSE circular stated that computer-to-computer link (CTCL) terminals could only be used by approved persons such as brokers' employees, partners, directors, and registered authorized persons and their employees.
The circular also directed brokers to check if these terminals were being used for activities outside the recognized exchange platform.
Members were instructed to conduct periodic inspections and establish internal systems to monitor trading activity across branches and AP locations.
Trading concerns
Dabba trading cases highlight the issue
Despite no official data on dabba trading's prevalence, individual cases point to its persistence.
In March 2026, Gujarat Police busted a suspected dabba trading racket in Rajkot, where the accused allegedly conducted transactions worth ₹20 crore in a week.
Separately, in September 2025, the Enforcement Directorate attached and seized assets worth ₹58.39 crore as part of an investigation into alleged dabba trading and online betting operations.
Proposed regulations
Technological controls proposed for authorized persons
In August, stock exchanges proposed new rules for authorized persons' use of trading terminals.
The proposals included technological controls such as geotagging to monitor terminal locations.
It was also suggested that places where terminals are accessed should be under CCTV surveillance for closer monitoring.
Authorized persons would also have to implement face recognition or biometric authentication at their designated locations to access these terminals.