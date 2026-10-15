SEBI projects 26cr mutual fund investors in 10 years
SEBI thinks India's mutual fund scene is about to get much bigger, projecting the number of investors could jump from 6.6 crore today to as many as 26 crore over the next 10 years.
SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey says making markets easier for everyone to access, including people in far-off places like Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, is key.
He also highlighted the need for better technology and security at financial institutions so more people feel confident investing.
SEBI advances Account Aggregator, Project Jagruk
SEBI is working on a system that brings all your investments (stocks, mutual funds, and even insurance) into one place through the Account Aggregator framework.
Plus, its Project Jagruk campaign has already sent out nearly 44 crore investor awareness messages in 9 days in 13 languages to help more people understand how money and investing works.