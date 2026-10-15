SEBI projects 26cr mutual fund investors in 10 years

SEBI thinks India's mutual fund scene is about to get much bigger, projecting the number of investors could jump from 6.6 crore today to as many as 26 crore over the next 10 years.

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey says making markets easier for everyone to access, including people in far-off places like Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, is key.

He also highlighted the need for better technology and security at financial institutions so more people feel confident investing.