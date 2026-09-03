SEBI proposes netting settlement to reduce mutual funds' cash obligations

The Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI, is looking to shake up how mutual funds handle their cash after stock market trades.

Right now, funds have to pay the full amount for every purchase, even if they're selling other investments at the same time.

The new proposal? Only settle the difference, so if a fund buys ₹100 crore worth of stocks and sells ₹90 crore in one go, they'd just pay ₹10 crore.

Less cash stuck, less hassle.